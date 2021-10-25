October 25, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Raymond James Believes Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) Still Has Room to Grow

By Ryan Adsit

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMSTResearch Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.39, close to its 52-week high of $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 88.9% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Farmers National Banc Oh, Associated Banc-Corp, and Community Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limestone Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

Limestone Bancorp’s market cap is currently $139.8M and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

