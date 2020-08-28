Raymond James Believes Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Dollar General (DG – Research Report), with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $201.34, close to its 52-week high of $206.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $219.27, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Based on Dollar General’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.45 billion and net profit of $650 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.62 billion and had a net profit of $385 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Anita Elliott, the SVP & CAO of DG sold 11,032 shares for a total of $2,126,528.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.