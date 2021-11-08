Ramaco Resources (METC) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on Ramaco Resources (METC – Research Report) on November 4 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 48.3% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Ramaco Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.99 and a one-year low of $2.67. Currently, Ramaco Resources has an average volume of 430.8K.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W. Atkins in August 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.