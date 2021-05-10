Radius Health (RDUS) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 49.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radius Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radius Health’s market cap is currently $973.1M and has a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.