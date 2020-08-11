Radcom (RDCM) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Radcom (RDCM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Radcom has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.37 and a one-year low of $5.23. Currently, Radcom has an average volume of 15.98K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and support of innovative network test and service monitoring solutions for communications service providers and equipment vendors. Its products and services includes Service Assurance, Roaming & Interconnection, Customer Experience Management and Protocol Analyzers. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.