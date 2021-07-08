July 8, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Rada Electronics (RADA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Jason Carr

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics (RADAResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Virgin Galactic Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics with a $16.50 average price target.

Based on Rada Electronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.22 million and net profit of $3.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.07 million and had a net profit of $170K.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

