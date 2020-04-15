R.F. Lafferty Thinks Dcp Midstream Partners’ Stock is Going to Recover

R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez maintained a Buy rating on Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.93, close to its 52-week low of $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Perez is ranked #6138 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dcp Midstream Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $11.33.

Based on Dcp Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and net profit of $1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.61 billion and had a net profit of $94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCP in relation to earlier this year.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through three segments: Gathering & Processing powerhouse, Logistics & Marketing, and Growth Projects. The Gathering & Processing powerhouse segment engages in gathering and processing of raw gas to make it marketable. The Logistics & Marketing segment consists of multiple downstream assets including fractionators, NGL pipelines, and NGL storage facilities. The Growth Projects segment includes Mewbourn 3, which is a cryogenic natural gas processing plant in the DJ Basin. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.