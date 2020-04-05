Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF – Research Report) on April 3 and set a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 22.4% success rate. Goff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Telus, and BCE.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.49.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.42 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average volume of 25.02K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.