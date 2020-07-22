July 22, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Quilter (QUILF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Quilter (QUILFResearch Report), with a price target of p170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.90.

Bathurst has an average return of 15.5% when recommending Quilter.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #1041 out of 6813 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quilter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019