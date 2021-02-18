QuickLogic (QUIK) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MagnaChip, Synaptics, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QuickLogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on QuickLogic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.78 million and GAAP net loss of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.27 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company that designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.