Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Hold rating on Quest Diagnostics (DGX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.5% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Fulgent Genetics, and Envista Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quest Diagnostics is a Hold with an average price target of $105.83, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.59 and a one-year low of $73.02. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has an average volume of 1.89M.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision fo diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.