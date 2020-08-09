Quebecor (QBCRF) Gets a Buy Rating from National Bank

In a report issued on August 7, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Quebecor (QBCRF – Research Report), with a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.33.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quebecor with a $27.81 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$35.00 price target.

Quebecor’s market cap is currently $6.16B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.68.

Quebecor, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports & Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment provides mobile devices and services under contracts with multiple deliverables and for a fixed period of time. The Sports & Entertainment segment provides book publishing, music distribution and production operations. The media segment operation of an over-the-air television network and specialty television services, soundstage and equipment leasing and post-production services for the film and television industries. The company was founded by Pierre Péladeau on January 8, 1965 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.