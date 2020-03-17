Quanta Services (PWR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services (PWR – Research Report), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.69, close to its 52-week low of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Tutor Perini, and MYR Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanta Services with a $47.14 average price target, implying a 59.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Quanta Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.82 million.

Quanta Services, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It also focuses on the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves.