Quanex (NX) Receives a Buy from Sidoti

Sidoti analyst Julio Romero maintained a Buy rating on Quanex (NX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Romero is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Romero covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gibraltar Industries, Insteel Industries, and American Woodmark.

Quanex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Based on Quanex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $197 million and net profit of $10K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $197 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.65 million.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The company operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other. The North American Engineered Components segment focuses on vinyl profiles, insulating glass spacers, screens and other fenestration components. The European Engineered Components segment comprises United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing spacers. The North American Cabinet Components segment includes woodcraft. The Unallocated Corporate and Other segment comprises transaction expenses, stock-based compensation, long-term incentive awards based on the performance of its common stock and other factors, certain severance and legal costs not deemed to be allocable to all segments, depreciation of corporate assets, interest expense, other, net, income taxes and inter-segment eliminations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.