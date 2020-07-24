Qualcomm (QCOM) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $99.43 average price target, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on Qualcomm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.22 billion and net profit of $468 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.98 billion and had a net profit of $663 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QCOM in relation to earlier this year.

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.