Qualcomm (QCOM) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on July 28, Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $182.50 average price target, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Seymore is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 85.2% success rate. Seymore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Monolithic Power, and Maxim Integrated.

The company has a one-year high of $167.94 and a one-year low of $100.70. Currently, Qualcomm has an average volume of 7.9M.

QUALCOMM, Inc. develops and sells wireless telecommunications products and services that are used in mobile devices and other wireless products (including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices and other connected devices) as well as in automotive and internet of things (IoT). It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) semicondutor business, Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.