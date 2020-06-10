Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the EVP, Engineering QTI & CTO of Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report), James H. Thompson, sold shares of QCOM for $1.8M.

Following James H. Thompson’s last QCOM Sell transaction on February 18, 2014, the stock climbed by 28.9%.

Based on Qualcomm’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $468 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.98 billion and had a net profit of $663 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.17 and a one-year low of $58.00. QCOM’s market cap is $101 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.00.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.07, reflecting a 1.3% upside. QCOM is a controversial stock, with 10 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Three different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Raymond James, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.