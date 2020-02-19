QTS Realty (QTS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Guggenheim gave QTS Realty (NYSE: QTS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Ari Klein maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.37, close to its 52-week high of $60.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 77.5% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Coresite Realty, Digital Realty, and CyrusOne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QTS Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.67, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

QTS Realty’s market cap is currently $3.52B and has a P/E ratio of 531.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the provision of data center solutions. Its products include cloud services, connectivity, custom data center, colocation, critical facilities management, and managed services. It also offers industry solutions such as enterprise, financial services, information technology and digital media, federal, and healthcare.