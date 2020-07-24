Qorvo (QRVO) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Hold rating on Qorvo (QRVO – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.15, close to its 52-week high of $122.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $124.47 average price target, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Qorvo’s market cap is currently $13.52B and has a P/E ratio of 42.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QRVO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Roderick Nelson, a Director at QRVO sold 2,100 shares for a total of $244,377.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment supplies of RF solutions that perform various functions in the increasingly complex cellular radio front end section of smartphones and other cellular devices. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment supplier of RF solutions that support diverse global applications, including ubiquitous high-speed network connectivity to the cloud, data center communications, rapid internet connectivity throughout the home and workplace, and upgraded military capabilities across the globe. Its products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors and integrated circuits, filters and duplexers, frequency converters, integrated modules, optical components, oscillators, passives and switches. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.