Qiagen (QGEN) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Independent Research

In a report released today, Tobias Gottschalt from Independent Research upgraded Qiagen (QGEN – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $44.80, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.98 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 1.14M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.