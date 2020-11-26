November 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Qiagen (QGEN) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki upgraded Qiagen (QGENResearch Report) to Buy on November 25 and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 26.6% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.57 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.27 and a one-year low of $30.23. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 955.9K.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

