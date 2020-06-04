June 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Qiagen (QGEN) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Independent Research

By Carrie Williams

Independent Research analyst Tobias Gottschalt downgraded Qiagen (QGENResearch Report) to Sell today and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.08, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.39.

The company has a one-year high of $44.25 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 1.7M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

