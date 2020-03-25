March 25, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Qiagen (QGEN) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Maja Pataki from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGENResearch Report), with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 31.6% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Group AG, and Alcon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $36.10 average price target.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $413 million and net profit of $44.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $403 million and had a net profit of $60.95 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

