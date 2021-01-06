Qiagen (QGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Thorsten Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.68, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.90.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $12.09B and has a P/E ratio of 64.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -32.50.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.