QAD (QADA) Gets a Buy Rating from Sidoti

Sidoti analyst Ishfaque Faruk maintained a Buy rating on QAD (QADA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.04, close to its 52-week low of $28.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Faruk is ranked #5052 out of 6147 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QAD with a $47.83 average price target, representing a 64.1% upside. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on QAD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $410K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QADA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.