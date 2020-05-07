Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and KeyBanc gave Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Q2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.54, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.91 and a one-year low of $47.17. Currently, Q2 Holdings has an average volume of 593.5K.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.