Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Has a New Rating from William Blair

Pyxis Oncology (PYXS – Research Report) received a Buy rating from William Blair analyst Raju Prasad today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 44.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The the analyst consensus on Pyxis Oncology is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PYXS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. It develops the product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion.