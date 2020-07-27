Purple Innovation (PRPL) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Purple Innovation (PRPL – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.90, close to its 52-week high of $21.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Purple Innovation with a $20.00 average price target, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.18 and a one-year low of $4.42. Currently, Purple Innovation has an average volume of 845.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRPL in relation to earlier this year.

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mattresses, cushions, pillows, and other comfort products. The firm uses Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. Its products include mattresses, new purple mattress, original purple mattress, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony M. Pearce in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.