Pure Storage (PSTG) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Pure Storage (PSTG – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 41.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pure Storage with a $16.75 average price target, a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pure Storage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $492 million and GAAP net loss of $4.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $422 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.76 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.