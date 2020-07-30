PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Receives a Hold from Independent Research

In a report released today, Lars Lusebrink from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Lusebrink is ranked #4202 out of 6831 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.87, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and net profit of $36.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $94.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.