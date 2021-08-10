PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Grace Smalley maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) on July 23 and set a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.00, close to its 52-week high of $131.17.

Smalley has an average return of 6.3% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Smalley is ranked #3412 out of 7618 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.86, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion and net profit of $48.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $831 million and had a GAAP net loss of $95.6 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.