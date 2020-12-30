PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Gets a Sell Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Karsten Rahlf maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.32, close to its 52-week high of $114.25.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.68.

The company has a one-year high of $114.25 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 154.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.