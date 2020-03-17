March 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Pulse Biosciences (PLSEResearch Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.23, close to its 52-week low of $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.3% and a 22.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pulse Biosciences with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pulse Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage electroceutical, an electrical energy based therapeutic, company pursuing commercial applications of its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019