Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.23, close to its 52-week low of $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.3% and a 22.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pulse Biosciences with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Pulse Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.95 million.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage electroceutical, an electrical energy based therapeutic, company pursuing commercial applications of its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.