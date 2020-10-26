Pulmonx (LUNG) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Pulmonx (LUNG – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $49.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Shockwave Medical, and Acutus Medical.

Pulmonx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LUNG in relation to earlier this year.

Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). the company’s solutions comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform. It generates revenue through the sale of products to distributors and hospitals in the U.S. and international markets.