PubMatic (PUBM) Gets an Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

In a report issued on May 14, Ronald Josey from JMP Securities reiterated an Outperform rating on PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.51.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PubMatic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.50, representing a 44.7% upside. In a report issued on May 14, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Josey is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 70.9% success rate. Josey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Based on PubMatic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.61 million and net profit of $4.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.39 million and had a net profit of $4.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent?app developers and publishers to control and maximize their?digital?advertising businesses.