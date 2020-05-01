Public Storage (PSA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Steve Manaker from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Public Storage (PSA – Research Report), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $176.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Manaker is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 73.9% success rate. Manaker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Extra Space Storage, and Life Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Public Storage with a $204.70 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Based on Public Storage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $717 million and net profit of $386 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $692 million and had a net profit of $586 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Uri Harkham, a Director at PSA bought 1,000 shares for a total of $115,960.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.