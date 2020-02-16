Public Storage (PSA) Gets a Sell Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Sell rating on Public Storage (PSA – Research Report) on February 13 and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $232.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brixmor Property, Regency Centers, and Simon Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Public Storage with a $225.00 average price target.

Public Storage’s market cap is currently $40.67B and has a P/E ratio of 27.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PSA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Tamara Hughes Gustavson, a Director at PSA bought 5,000 shares for a total of $471,250.

Public Storage is a Maryland real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning, and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through following business segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks, and Investment in Shurgard Europe.