Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEG – Research Report), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, American Electric Power, and South Jersey Industries.

Public Service Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Public Service Enterprise’s market cap is currently $23.55B and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The PSEG Power segment wholesales energy, fuel supply, and energy transacting functions. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.