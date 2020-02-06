PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Joseph Thome maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.94, close to its 52-week high of $55.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $67.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $28.97. Currently, PTC Therapeutics has an average volume of 695.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTCT in relation to earlier this year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.