January 26, 2020   Technology, Top Market News

PTC (PTC) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

By Jason Carr

Evercore ISI analyst Kenneth Talanian maintained a Buy rating on PTC (PTCResearch Report) on January 23 and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Talanian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 77.3% success rate. Talanian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CyberArk Software, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

PTC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.00, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Based on PTC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.99 million.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

