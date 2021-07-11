Provention Bio (PRVB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on Provention Bio (PRVB – Research Report) on July 8 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.47, close to its 52-week low of $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 31.2% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Provention Bio with a $17.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.05 and a one-year low of $5.59. Currently, Provention Bio has an average volume of 2.95M.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.