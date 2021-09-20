Provention Bio (PRVB) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on Provention Bio (PRVB – Research Report) on September 13 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.67, close to its 52-week low of $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25, which is a 151.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Provention Bio’s market cap is currently $422.7M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.68.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.