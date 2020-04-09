Proto Labs (PRLB) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Proto Labs (PRLB – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The the analyst consensus on Proto Labs is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Proto Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112 million and net profit of $15.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a net profit of $19.29 million.

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.