Prothena (PRTA) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

By Carrie Williams

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTAResearch Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.85, close to its 52-week high of $16.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $16.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.76 and a one-year low of $6.71. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 220.4K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease.

