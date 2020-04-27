Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 24, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Proteostasis Therapeutics with a $5.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.72 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.06M.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company was founded by William Balch, Jeffery W. Kelly, Andrew Dillin, Richard I. Morimoto, Alfred Lewis Goldberg, Daniel Finley, Christopher T. Walsh, and Randall W. King in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.