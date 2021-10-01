Prosus (Other OTC: PROSF) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Prosus (PROSF – Research Report), Benedict James Van Der Ross, bought shares of PROSF for $2.49M.

This recent transaction increases Benedict James Van Der Ross’ holding in the company by 22% to a total of $923.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $128.00 and a one-year low of $78.25. Currently, Prosus has an average volume of . PROSF’s market cap is $257 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.55, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Starting in September 2021, PROSF received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Benedict James Van Der Ross' trades have generated a -13.5% average return based on past transactions.

Prosus NV is a consumer internet group operating across a variety of platforms and geographies. The group’s businesses primarily operate in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The group’s businesses and investments are organised around the following segments: Ecommerce, which comprises its interests in Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Food Delivery, Etail, Travel and other Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, which comprises its interests in Tencent and Mail.ru Group and Corporate which relates to group-level corporate services and treasury function.