Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares (PB – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.82, close to its 52-week low of $42.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Prosperity Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.25.

Prosperity Bancshares’ market cap is currently $4.44B and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PB in relation to earlier this year.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.