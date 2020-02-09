PROS Holdings (PRO) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on PROS Holdings (PRO – Research Report) on February 7 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 77.7% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00, a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.40 and a one-year low of $38.11. Currently, PROS Holdings has an average volume of 251.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.