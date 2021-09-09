ProQR (PRQR) Gets a Buy Rating from JMP Securities

In a report released today, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on ProQR (PRQR – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Clearside Biomedical, and Ocular Therapeutix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ProQR with a $23.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.46 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, ProQR has an average volume of 447.6K.

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.