Prologis (NYSE: PLD) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Prologis (PLD – Research Report), William Zollars, sold shares of PLD for $201.8K.

Following William Zollars’ last PLD Sell transaction on December 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 93.5%. In addition to William Zollars, one other PLD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Prologis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $724 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $303 million. The company has a one-year high of $149.09 and a one-year low of $93.08. PLD’s market cap is $110 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 55.90.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $156.33, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Prologis has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the logistics real estate business. The company owns, operates and develops industrial real estate, with a focus on the consumption side of the global supply chain.